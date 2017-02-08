Another way of telling

A collaboration between critic John Berger and his friend Jean Mohr, a Swiss photographer, this book is about the fundamental nature of photography, what photographs mean, what they can tell us, how they affect us and how they can be used.

To them, a photograph is “a meeting place where the interests of the photographer, the photographers, the viewer and those who are using the photography are often contradictory.”

The photographs in the book revolve around the lives of mountain peasants, and these are accompanied by stories full of tenderness, joy and amazement.

Berger and Mohr also share the results of an interesting experiement in which 10 people are shown five photographs, and asked what they thought the stories behind the photographs were.

One of the most eloquent accounts of photography ever published.

Author: John Berger & Jean Mohr

Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, 2011

For more information on the book, click here.