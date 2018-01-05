An open letter to Chinese New Year Quitters

Dear you,

Yes, I’m talking to you.

The one who doesn’t show up for Chinese New Year anymore.

The one who has vanished to a far-flung corner of the world. The one who still holds a grudge from an ancient feud. The one who doesn’t believe there’s anything special about Chinese New Year.

You know who you are.

You might think we don’t even notice your absence.

The truth is, we talk about you every Chinese New Year. Grandma always says how proud she is of you, chasing a career and a life abroad that the rest of us can only dream about. But, as much as we think it’s amazing that you’re a scuba diving instructor in the Maldives, we wish you were here to regale us with your tales of sharks and shipwrecks.

You might think we don’t need you around to celebrate.

The truth is, we miss your quiet presence and awkward smiles. We used to press you for details about your life and tease you about being still single at your age because we cared about you. Now we are afraid that we have unwittingly pushed you away. It is not the same without you around.

You might think, aiya, it’s just another public holiday. What’s the big deal?

The truth is, it feels like a snub when you announce, year after year, that you’ll be out of town. Of course, as face-saving Asians, we pretend to laugh it off. But we can’t help wondering if we are so unimportant to you that you would rather go shopping in Bangkok, or go for a long tour in Australia than spend time with us.

You might think we’re just going to fight about the same old things again the moment we meet.

The truth is, we have already let it go. Of course, the conversation may be awkward after the big fight we had back then. But it is nothing that a few rounds of bak kwa, mahjong and Tiger beer can’t fix. After all, it is only human to disagree. And it is equally human to forgive and forget.

You might think we’ve forgotten all about you after not seeing you for so long.

That could not be further from the truth. Every time Chinese New Year rolls around, we silently hope that this year will be the year you will finally make it back home.

The truth is, we could never forget about you. Because we’re family.

Please come back this Chinese New Year.

It only happens once a year. Make reunions count.

