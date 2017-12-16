Alyssa Milano slams Matt Damon's comments on sexual abuse in Hollywood

American actress Alyssa Milano has hit back at actor Matt Damon's comments on sexual misconduct in Hollywood after a recently published interview, where he said there is a spectrum of behaviour that should not be conflated.

The 47-year-old star of Jason Bourne (2016) had made those comments in an interview with ABC News published on Thursday (Dec 14).

Addressing the sexual allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Damon told interviewer Peter Travers that he knew he would not want Weinstein married to anyone close to him.

Commenting on sexual misconduct in Hollywood, Damon said he thought it was "wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it's totally necessary".

However, he added: "I do believe that there's a spectrum of behaviour, right? And we're going to have to figure - you know, there's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?"

He added that the public was "so energised to kind of get retribution" and that "we live in this culture of outrage and injury" that needs to be corrected.

Milano, 44, responded angrily to Damon's comments in a series of Tweets on Saturday.

She wrote: "Dear Matt Damon, it's the micro that makes the macro. We are in a 'culture of outrage' because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous."

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

She added that she has "been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak".

"They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalised, accepted - even welcomed - misogyny," she wrote. "We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long."

We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

Milano went on to compare it with different stages of cancer, some of which she said are "more treatable than others, but it's still cancer".

"Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumour is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo," she wrote.

Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

The Charmed actress had told Good Morning America in October that she had been sexually harassed "more times than I can count", although she said then that she was not sure if she would ever share her own story publicly.

Damon's remarks also drew a response from his former co-star, 47-year-old actress Minnie Driver.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

Driver responded on Twitter: "Gosh it's so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women's differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and, as a result, systemically part of the problem (*profoundly unsurprising)."