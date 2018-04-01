Aiming for zero waste every day

It is not just companies and other organisations that are going green. Many individuals like creative brand consultant Jasmine Tuan are doing their bit as well.

If you offer Ms Tuan, 39, your name card, she will not accept it. Instead, she will take a photo of it or key your contact details into her phone right away.

That way she hopes to create zero waste every day.

Wherever she goes, even while travelling, she takes along her reusable shopping bag, cutlery, food container, stainless-steel straw and water tumbler.

She also makes notepads from the regular bills and monthly statements she receives in the mail.

"I can't remember the last time I bought a stack of A4 paper for printing," she says. "I don't need to print anything anymore since everything is accessible online, even flight bookings. By reducing my own personal consumption, I hope to inspire others to do the same."

One of the events she is working on is the Singapore edition of Diner en Blanc, which is happening on May 12.

It is a flash mob picnic event where guests dress in white and bring their own tables, chairs and tableware. No plastic cutlery or disposables are allowed. Guests are also required to take their leftovers and trash back with them at the end of the day.

She says: "Like I always say, leave good memories behind, but not your trash."