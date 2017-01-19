Acclaimed ballet dancer Sergei Polunin sits for royal sculptor Frances Segelman

BRITAIN (REUTERS) - Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin swapped the stage for a modelling session, sitting for British sculptor Frances Segelman at a live-sculpting event in London.

Segelman, who has sculpted Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, worked on a bust of the 27-year-old former Royal Ballet principal in front of a live audience.

It took her a couple of hours to make the work of clay, which will be cast in bronze.

She has previously live-sculpted actress Joanna Lumley and “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

“I saw a photograph of him and I just thought he would make a wonderful subject,” she said at Tuesday night’s event.

Polunin, who quit The Royal Ballet in 2012 after two years, will perform “Project Polunin” at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre in March, where he will show a mix of the contemporary and classic.

He said he could also eventually collaborate with The Royal Ballet again.

“I am looking into do some shows with Royal Ballet and I hope this will happen,” he said. “I don’t think I will permanently ever join any company but I would love to participate in interesting shows and (the) Royal Ballet is an amazing company and I do want to be part of it.”