A toilet made of 24 Louis Vuitton bags

NEW YORK • Fancy using a US$100,000 (S$136,000) Louis Vuitton (LV) toilet?

Los Angeles artist Illma Gore has created a working toilet from 24 LV bags valued at US$15,000, including a US$3,000 suitcase, says Vogue.com.

The bags were sourced from online reseller Tradesy, which is currently displaying the facility, Loo-uis Vuitton Toilet, at its showroom in Santa Monica, California, and selling it for US$100,000.

Gore is best known for a painting of a nude Donald Trump which went viral last year, before he became United States President, and for which a Trump supporter punched her in the face, says The Guardian.

The cheeky toilet, which she made in three months, has art precedents, from Marcel Duchamp's porcelain urinal to Maurizio Cattelan's 18-karat gold toilet, which was, until September, installed in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

On Instagram, artists have also displayed designer-inspired objects, says Vogue.com. Ava Nirui of the Instagram account @avanope has come up with basketballs emblazoned with the Chanel logo, and Imran Moosvi of the account @imran_potato has dreamt up toilet paper covered in the Gucci monogram.

Gore says the Loo-uis Vuitton Toilet has never been used, but "many have offered".