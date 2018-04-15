A Marvellous encounter in Kampong Glam

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch dropped by Kampong Glam yesterday.

The Malay Heritage Centre shared a photo of the 41-year-old actor, dressed in a blue T-shirt that seemed soaked through, at the cultural centre in Sultan Gate.

He had chanced upon the Pasar Ugi event, showcasing a marketplace of Bugis food, textiles, crafts and cultural booths that ran from 10am to 6.30pm yesterday.

The Pasar Ugi programme is one of many in the Singapore Heritage Festival, which runs islandwide from April 6 to April 22.

Cumberbatch, who stars as Doctor Strange in the Marvel films, is set to meet fans at Marina Bay Sands in a red carpet event tomorrow.

He will be alongside fellow Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr and Karen Gillan, and director Joe Russo at the promotional visit, in lieu of the upcoming April 25 release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Gillan, 30, who plays Nebula in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, posted a photo on Instagram last Friday with the caption "SG bound".

Lydia Lam