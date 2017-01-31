Graphene - a material which is only one atom thick and a million times thinner than human hair - has entered the world of fashion. Model Bethan Sowerby (with fashion designer Francesca Rosella) showed off a little black dress made of graphene at the intu Trafford Centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain, last Wednesday. It has tiny LED lights that change colour in time with the model's breath. Wearable technology company Cute Circuit designed the dress with scientists at the National Graphene Institute in Manchester and shopping centre owner intu.