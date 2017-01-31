A little black dress made of graphene

Model Bethan Sowerby (above with fashion designer Francesca Rosella) showed off a little black dress made of graphene at the intu Trafford Centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain, last Wednesday.
Model Bethan Sowerby (above with fashion designer Francesca Rosella) showed off a little black dress made of graphene at the intu Trafford Centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain, last Wednesday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Model Bethan Sowerby showed off a little black dress made of graphene (above, a close-up) at the intu Trafford Centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain, last Wednesday.
Model Bethan Sowerby showed off a little black dress made of graphene (above, a close-up) at the intu Trafford Centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain, last Wednesday.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Graphene - a material which is only one atom thick and a million times thinner than human hair - has entered the world of fashion. Model Bethan Sowerby (with fashion designer Francesca Rosella) showed off a little black dress made of graphene at the intu Trafford Centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain, last Wednesday. It has tiny LED lights that change colour in time with the model's breath. Wearable technology company Cute Circuit designed the dress with scientists at the National Graphene Institute in Manchester and shopping centre owner intu.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2017, with the headline 'A little black dress made of graphene'. Print Edition | Subscribe

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping