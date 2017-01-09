74th Golden Globe Awards: Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Sunday (Jan 9 Singapore time) beat Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Dev Patel (Lion) to bag the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals. His win was the first major award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) bested Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Reese (The Americans) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) in the Best Actor In A TV Series (Drama) category.
Tracy Ellis Ross picked up her first Golden Globe for her role in Black-ish, trumping Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin) for the Best Actress In A TV Series (Musical/Comedy) award.
La La Land bagged the Best Film Score, the Best Film Song and the Best Screenplay awards.
Another win for La La Land: Ryan Gosling was named Best Actor (Comedy/Musical). The other nominees in the category were Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jonah Hill (War Dogs) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).
74th Golden Globe Awards winners
BEST FILM DRAMA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL
20th Century Women
Deadpool
La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
BEST ACTOR (COMEDY/MUSICAL)
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY/MUSICAL)
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
BEST FILM DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
BEST SCREENPLAY
La La Land
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Zootopia
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
BEST FILM SCORE
La La Land
BEST FILM SONG
City of Stars, La La Land
BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY)
Atlanta
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
BEST ACTOR IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B Vance, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
BEST ACTRESS IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)
Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath