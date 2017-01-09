74th Golden Globe Awards: Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Sunday (Jan 9 Singapore time) beat Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Dev Patel (Lion) to bag the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals. His win was the first major award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) bested Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Reese (The Americans) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) in the Best Actor In A TV Series (Drama) category.

Tracy Ellis Ross picked up her first Golden Globe for her role in Black-ish, trumping Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin) for the Best Actress In A TV Series (Musical/Comedy) award.

La La Land bagged the Best Film Score, the Best Film Song and the Best Screenplay awards.

Another win for La La Land: Ryan Gosling was named Best Actor (Comedy/Musical). The other nominees in the category were Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jonah Hill (War Dogs) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).