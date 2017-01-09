74th Golden Globe Awards: Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins the Best Film Supporting Actor award for his role in Nocturnal Animals.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Sunday (Jan 9 Singapore time) beat Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Dev Patel (Lion) to bag the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals. His win was the first major award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) bested Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Reese (The Americans) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) in the Best Actor In A TV Series (Drama) category.

Tracy Ellis Ross picked up her first Golden Globe for her role in Black-ish, trumping Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin) for the Best Actress In A TV Series (Musical/Comedy) award.

La La Land bagged the Best Film Score, the Best Film Song and the Best Screenplay awards.

La La Land (2016 Movie) Official Clip – “City Of Stars”

Another win for La La Land: Ryan Gosling was named Best Actor (Comedy/Musical). The other nominees in the category were Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jonah Hill (War Dogs) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

  • 74th Golden Globe Awards winners

  • BEST FILM DRAMA
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Hell or High Water
    Lion
    Manchester by the Sea
    Moonlight

    BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL
    20th Century Women
    Deadpool
    La La Land
    Florence Foster Jenkins
    Sing Street

    BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)
    Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
    Joel Edgerton, Loving
    Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
    Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
    Denzel Washington, Fences

    BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA)
    Amy Adams, Arrival
    Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
    Isabelle Huppert, Elle
    Ruth Negga, Loving
    Natalie Portman, Jackie

    BEST ACTOR (COMEDY/MUSICAL)
    Ryan Gosling, La La Land

    BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY/MUSICAL)
    Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
    Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
    Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
    Emma Stone, La La Land
    Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

    BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

    BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    Viola Davis, Fences

    BEST FILM DIRECTOR
    Damien Chazelle, La La Land
    Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
    Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
    Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
    Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

    BEST SCREENPLAY
    La La Land

    BEST ANIMATED FILM
    Zootopia

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
    Divines
    Elle
    Neruda
    The Salesman
    Toni Erdmann

    BEST FILM SCORE
    La La Land

    BEST FILM SONG
    City of Stars, La La Land

    BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)
    The Crown
    Game of Thrones
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us
    Westworld

    BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY)
    Atlanta

    BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
    American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

    BEST ACTOR IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
    Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
    Bryan Cranston, All the Way
    John Turturro, The Night Of
    Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
    Courtney B Vance, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

    BEST ACTRESS IN MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
    Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson

    BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

    BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

    BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)
    Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish

    BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY)
    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
    Donald Glover, Atlanta
    Nick Nolte, Graves
    Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

    BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
    Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Keri Russell, The Americans
    Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
    Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

    BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
    Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

 
 
