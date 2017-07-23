5 ways for celebs to introduce their babies

LONDON • It is surely a stressful question for any celebrity: How will he or she introduce the baby to the world?

After all, the way you announce your bundle of joy says a lot about where you are in the Hollywood hierarchy.

If anyone knows that, it is Beyonce, who shared the first picture of her newborn twins last week with a professionally photographed, finely-tuned Instagram post that received about eight million "likes" in 12 hours. But not everyone can be like Beyonce. Here are some other Hollywood birth announcement options:

1 INTRODUCE BABY VIA A MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH A LAUNDRY DETERGENT BRAND

Think the idea just will not wash?

But Kevin and Danielle Jonas, stars of Married To Jonas, did just that.

Business Insider described what happened in February 2014, when their first child was born: "Jonas Brothers fans eager to get a glimpse of Kevin Jonas' baby on Sunday evening were also treated to a marketing message from Procter & Gamble's Dreft, a baby fabric detergent brand that purchased the exclusive rights to publish photos of newborn Alena Rose Jonas.



"In what appears to be a marketing first, Dreft live-tweeted Alena Rose's birth and posted the first public photo of the baby with her mother, Danielle, on the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds."

But if you have not seen any other celebrity echoing this strategy, suffice it to know that this approach was mocked on the Internet.

2 GIVE PICTURES TO A TABLOID

This is a common move and a great way to make a few bucks, though some couples give the money to charity. Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did that when the first pictures of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were reportedly sold for US$7.6 million to People magazine and the British newspapers in 2006.

There is a hierarchy within the tabloids as well, as one will notice that A- and B-list stars offer their first pictures to more "prestigious" celebrity magazines.



For example, the infant son of actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, in Us Weekly; and singer Jessica Simpson, who scored the Us cover with her second baby, Ace.

People also featured stars such as singer Christina Aguilera with her new son; and after singer and actress Jennifer Lopez gave birth to twins Max and Emme in 2008, the weekly reportedly shelled out US$5 million for the photographs.

But you are more likely to see, for instance, Backstreet Boy AJ McLean's new baby in the pages of In Touch Weekly.

Either way, Suri Cruise, daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, wins the game as a Vanity Fair cover star at three months old in 2006.



Pics of kids should come only direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel! ACTOR JOHN KRASINSKI in a tweet sharing a picture of his newborn daughter Hazel (above)

3 TWEET THE PICTURES YOURSELF

Many stars circumvent the system completely, making clear that pictures are on their terms and they have no plans to sell the photo rights.

"Pics of kids should come only direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!" actor John Krasinski wrote in 2014, sharing a snap of he and actress Emily Blunt's newborn daughter.

Many others have followed suit, from singers Janet Jackson to Hilary Duff to Kelly Clarkson.

4 CONFIRM THE NEWS BUT NEVER REVEAL THE PHOTOS

A power move? Or just want their kids to stay clear of the spotlight at an early age?

Couples who keep their babies a closely-guarded secret include actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes; and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

5 STAGE AN ELABORATELY FLORAL NEWBORN BABY PHOTO SHOOT WEARING A LONG BLUE VEIL, WITH THE OCEAN IN THE BACKGROUND

That could only be Beyonce.

