Oversized graphic florals and colourful kitchens are home design trends this year

NEW YORK • Thinking of sprucing up your home before Chinese New Year or after you get your bonus?

You are not alone for the design world is also setting its sights on what styles will be big this year.

The home remodelling and design platform Houzz is ahead of the game, having recently released its top 10 predictions.

The forecast, derived from conversations with industry experts as well as trends noticed among its 40 million monthly users, gives a glimpse of what you might soon see in homes - at least in the United States - and on social media feeds.

Houzz editor-writer Mitchell Parker speaks about why these particular trends are gaining traction.

1 More colour in kitchens

Although white will always be a classic choice, home owners are shying away from bland hues and injecting rich hues, such as warm wood tones (for example, mahogany), and neutrals (such as greys and blues) to foster a warm, fresh and unique feel.

Social sites such as Instagram and Pinterest have exposed home owners to "what's possible, what looks fun and what they can personalise themselves", Parker said, and have encouraged them to be bigger risk-takers.

2 Rich colours throughout the home

Warm greys paired with "camel, rust, tobacco and brown-blacks", as well as earthy reds and yellows, are expected to edge out cooler neutrals.

"These rich colours are not like the avocado green and mustard colours from the 1970s. They won't date quickly," Parker said.

3 No more white or stainless steel sinks

The modern Farmhouse style will continue to flourish in 2018 and spread to the bathroom. Parker predicts that there will be "more concrete, stone, copper and granite composite sinks in darker hues of grey, bronze or black". "As people set out to personalise their spaces, they are kind of bored with seeing a white sink all the time," he said. The rustic trend is "waking people up to trying something new and different".

4 Florals

The tropical palm print may have flooded your Instagram feeds last year, but people are not yet tired of eye-catching, oversized graphic florals. Houzz expects even more interpretations of over-scaled floral patterns in high-contrast colours.

5 Vintage lighting

Vintage light fixtures, including sconces, lanterns, pendants and chandeliers, are making a comeback as home do-it-yourself folk outfit retro fixtures with new technology.

"I find that vintage fixtures are often better made than new fixtures. I prefer their patina and appreciate the distinctive, one-of-a-kind quality they add to rooms," designer Elizabeth Mayhew said.

"Online shopping platforms such as 1stDibs, Etsy and One Kings Lane have made it easy to find everything from an early-20th-century French crystal chandelier to a 1960s Sputnik," she noted.

6 Trough or bucket sinks

Houzz predicts that deep, wide and durable trough and bucket sinks will continue to be popular. Used commonly in busy laundry rooms and kids' bathrooms, these long, narrow and low-maintenance sinks can help create a rustic aesthetic and maximise minimal space.

7 Concrete accents

Step aside, white marble - it is concrete's time to steal the spotlight. "It's a really affordable, high-impact design element," Parker said. Already used for floors and countertops, the versatile, accessible material is now being used in more interesting and unexpected ways, including in home accessories such as pendant lighting and furniture.

8 Millwork feature walls and detailing

The ease and availability of millwork - woodwork produced in a mill - has helped increase its demand and popularity.

"Before, if you wanted to find millwork or reclaimed wood, you really had to know where to go and find somebody who was good at working with it," Parker said.

"Now, you can DIY it and put it right against the drywall behind your bed to create a feature wall."

9 Wallpaper-like backsplash

Looking to refresh your kitchen or bathroom?

Stay away from subway or hexagon tiles and instead consider contemporary tiles that look like wood, concrete, resin, fabric or even wallpaper.

10 Casual and calm modern bedrooms

Home owners are running with the "less is more" notion in the master bedroom and opting for more modern and minimalist furnishings.

Instead of bold and busy colours, soothing and neutral palettes are expected to reign supreme, along with soft fabrics and simple furniture pieces.

