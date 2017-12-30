2017's top 10 cars

Torque starts the new year with a bang, by honouring the top cars of 2017. The annual ST-Torque Awards lines up 10 cars which have emerged the top in their respective classes. Find out what the judges had to say about each of the winners.

January's issue also shines the spotlight on the new Porsche Cayenne, plus its two key rivals - the Land Rover Velar and Volvo XC90.

The month's twin test pits the Audi Q2 against the Mini Cooper Countryman.

And the familiar group test lines up three compact crossovers: the Volkswagen Tiguan, Peugeot 3008 and Nissan Qashqai.

Torque, out at newsstands now.