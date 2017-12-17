12 wines for 12 days of Christmas

Wines make a choice gift this Christmas season, but which are the best ones to buy?

ST Wine presents a curated selection of 12 wines – one for each day of festive giving and merry-making, with food-pairing tips.

Ms Diana Lim, 35, brand marketing manager for Crystal Wines and Grape Palate, says: “Food and wine go together and as this is the season for feasting, wines are a perfect gift for the host of any dinner party you are invited to.”

From Grape Palate

Evans & Tate Redbrook Cabernet Sauvignon 2012

Rating: JH95

ST Wine price: $68

Evans & Tate’s senior winemaker Matthew Byrne, 42, who has been based in Margaret River, says this is an extraordinary vintage that has a youthful freshness that gains complexity with age.

It has a perfume with a violet lift that is apparent only in the best cabernet sauvignons. This is a wine with cellaring potential and, if stored properly, can be kept until 2045.

Food pairing: Gelatinous meats, roast pork, beef hor fun, chicken rice, char-grilled lamb, dark chocolate cake and aged cheese

McWilliam’s Limited Release 1877 Shiraz 2014

Rating: JH96

ST Wine price: $96

Fresh and vibrant with red and dark fruit cloaked in quality oak. Versatile wine that can be enjoyed young and ages well. Its cellaring potential makes it a thoughtful gift for the discerning wine drinker.

Food pairing: Satay, roast pork, ox-cheek stew, beef stew, beef Wellington, Iberico pork and Spanish suckling pig

Remo Farina Amarone Classico Valpolicella Riserva Montefante 2008

ST Wine price: $143

A bold wine with aromas of chocolate, tobacco and black plum. On the palate, there are flavours of prune, roasted coffee bean, black pepper and licorice. An excellent match with red meats.

Food pairing: Roast duck, beef satay, barbecued beef, roast lamb and spicy cheeses

Frankland Estate Chardonnay 2014



PHOTOS: ASIA WINE NETWORK, CRYSTAL WINES, GRAPE PALATE



Rating: JH94

ST Wine price: $50

This zesty white wine that is organically grown has citrusy grapefruit and lemon notes, with a woody toastiness. Taste of tangerine and stone fruit. Its lovely acidity pairs well with poultry cooked in cream sauces and shellfish.

Food pairing: Crab meat soup, Hokkien mee, grilled fish and prawn salad

From Crystal Wines

Greywacke Pinot Gris 2015

Rating: WS90

ST Wine price: $55

Marlborough is well known for its Sauvignon Blanc, but this Pinot Gris by winemaker Kevin Judd, one of the pioneers in New Zealand wines, is a winner. It is rich tasting with flavours of sweet soft figs and poached pears. A powerful white that even novice wine drinkers can enjoy and well-suited to festive food.

Food pairing: Laksa, sweet and sour pork, Thai green curry and pasta in cream sauce

Misha’s Vineyard “Limelight” Riesling 2014

Rating: RP90

ST Wine price: $52

Medium-dry Riesling that is zesty with lime and lemon. Suitable with spicy sweet dishes.

Food pairing: Chicken rice, char kway teow, pad thai, roast ham with pineapple sauce, smoked meats, pate and salads

Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2016

Rating: JS90

ST Wine price: $45

A well-structured Argentinian wine with a complexity that offers high quality at an affordable price. Goes well with meat dishes, but as Malbec has softer tannins compared with Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine is also a suitable match for lean meat dishes. Those not used to red wine will find this palatable and easy to drink.

Food pairing: Roast duck, roast pork and barbecued prime ribs

Santa Rita Casa Real Cabernet Sauvignon 2012

Rating: RP91

ST Wine price: $110

This Chilean red is a Bordeaux-style blend that is intense and rich with sweet, ripe fruit. This is a gift that goes the distance as it can be kept in the cellar for up to 20 years, if stored properly. Goes exceptionally well with rich red meat dishes of lamb or beef. Pair with food or drink on its own.

Food pairing: Black pepper beef stir-fry, lamb or beef satay, roast lamb or beef

From Asia Wine Network

Oddero Barolo Villero 2009

Rating: RP94

ST Wine price: $118

On the nose, this wine has deep fruity aromas. Offers complexity on the palate with mineral, spice, anise and flavours of ripe plum, blackberry and cherry. This is the perfect gift for someone you need to impress.

Food pairing: Glazed ham, mushroom risotto, lobster and pan-fried tuna steak

Murrietta’s Well “The Spur” 2014

Rating: WS91

ST Wine price: $72

This is a blend of classic Bordeaux varietals with Petite Syrah that is fruity with aromas and flavour of vanilla, spiced cranberry, clove and blueberries. Each varietal in this blend was cultivated and harvested individually.

Food pairing: Chicken rice, beef kway teow, roast meat, roasted ribs, ham and turkey

Haha Reserve Pinot Noir 2016

ST Wine price: $68

This Pinot Noir from New Zealand is fragrant with red cherry and berry fruit, with floral notes. Lively on the palate with balanced acidity.

Food pairing: Peking duck, chicken wings, duck, roast lamb and spicy sausages

Quinta Do Portal Grande Reserva 201421491287

Rating: RP93

ST Wine price: $72

Aromatic with ripe blackberry and dark cherry. This is a wine with fine acidity and mature tannins. Can be enjoyed young with red meat and cheese, but has cellaring potential where it will evolve to peak perfection.

Food pairing: Satay, beef rendang, foie gras, turkey, honey baked ham and other beef, lamb and pork dishes

