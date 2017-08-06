10 smarter replies to Gmail

While scrolling to the end of a particularly lengthy work e-mail through the Gmail app on my mobile phone recently, I was surprised to see three little buttons pop up.

"Sure, I'm on it!", "I'll check who is on this" and "I can't work on this" came up as reply options to a piece of work I had been assigned by a boss over e-mail. And as someone who generally hates typing on the go, this new virtual secretary service seemed a heaven-send.

Given that I am a perpetual victim of the dreaded iPhone autocorrect - just last week I accidentally shot off an e-mail calling someone Dead instead of Dear in my opening greeting - the concept of having Gmail both receive and reply to my e-mail has been mind-boggling.

Google's newest feature, called Smart Reply, uses what is known as an artificial neural network - an intimidating term for a specific kind of mathematical model - to tease out the patterns and probabilities that underlie e-mail communications.

In simpler terms, this means that the network can teach itself to recognise the numerous ways people say the same thing and, as a result, can come up with the most typical responses to each situation.

Now, I get that it is pretty weird that some sort of tech bot has scarily prescient machine intelligence which is previewing all e-mail to cherry-pick the perfect three responses.

Even cooler (or creepier) is that Smart Reply learns over time, based on how you send your e-mails.

So if you are more of a "Thanks!" rather than "Thanks." person, chances are that your over-enthusiastic demeanour will come through in your pre-set replies as well.

Panopticism aside, any feature that saves me from having to type up an e-mail while mere inches away from a sweaty person on a packed MRT train is fine by me.

Plus, seeing as how every second saved replying to boring e-mail is a second closer to going home to watch Netflix in my pyjamas, I'm all aboard this pre-populated reply train.

But my one gripe with Smart Reply? The six-word cap.

As much as I'm aware that the feature is meant to just serve as a quick response or as a base for a longer reply, the truth is that sometimes six words just will not cut it, especially given the barrage of headache-inducing e-mail one receives daily.

After all, "Let me think about your offer" barely scrapes the surface of the fiery reply I'm itching to send a pesky recruiter who won't take no for an answer.

Same for the random distant relative who won't stop sending me friend requests on Facebook. Stop sending me friend requests Aunty whom I have never met - we are not friends.

As such, I would like to suggest some prompts that are slightly more personalised than pabulum, perfect for situational usage.

They might have been harder to generate by the Smart Reply algorithm because not that many people are saying these things in their e-mail, but, rest assured, everyone is thinking it.

For your consideration please, Google. You are welcome in advance.

1

"Yes work contact, I am free on Friday at 7pm, but only if that involves happy-hour drinks. Otherwise, your thoughtful offer to have a 'quick meeting' will have to wait till Monday."

2

"Thanks for letting me know that Stranger1234 wants to connect with me on LinkedIn. I'm so excited to add yet another person to my vast network of professional contacts whom I have never met in real life."

3

"I've won an all-expenses-paid holiday for two to the Caribbean? This is amazing. I will not be sending you my credit-card details, but please feel free to e-mail me my flight booking confirmations so I can proceed to apply for leave."

4

"I'm so sorry to hear you've been jailed in (insert strange foreign country) and need my help for bail. I don't have any money, but I could send you two flight tickets for an all-expenses-paid holiday to the Caribbean."

5

"Thanks so much (insert name of parent/parent-in-law/grandparent) for your lengthy expose about the dangers of radiation from a microwave. I'll be sure to ponder the repercussions of my actions while watching my heat-and-eat dinner warm up."

6

"Shucks, what a pity! I just sent the last $500,000 of my spare cash to another Nigerian prince! (Also, just to check, isn't your country a republic ruled by a tenured, democratically elected president?)"

7

"I would like to pay attention to what you have written, but I can't because you didn't seem to pay attention to the fact that you called me Mr and also spelt my name wrong."

8

"I appreciate the e-mail about loans I am eligible for with shockingly low interest rates. Coincidentally, a shockingly low interest rate also describes how I feel about your e-mail."

9

"It's so thoughtful of you to send all 4,000 of your work contacts an update, notifying us that you are leaving your job. I know we spoke only that one time, six years ago, but I'll be sure to save your personal e-mail so we can catch up over coffee."

10

"Yes, I am aware I have items saved in my basket. However, I have no money left after my recent stress-induced shopping spree on your site. (That being said, I get paid at the end of the month, so I would appreciate a reminder about my items closer to then, thanks.)"