10 fun ways to get into the Christmas spirit with family

The People’s Association (PA) is offering specially curated courses to encourage parents to spend time bonding with their children as part of the PA Junior Xplorers’ School Holidays Series initiative.
With over 2,000 parent-child and children’s classes available at Community Centres/Clubs (CCs) island-wide, spending meaningful family time while learning a new skill has never been easier.
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the courses to get you and your child into the festive spirit.
Creative festive cards
An e-card may be just a click away, but a handmade festive greeting card is personal and heartfelt. Make your own Christmas cards to give away or string them to decorate your home. Pick up the basics of watercolour and brush lettering, or attempt more advanced lettering templates and watercolour blending techniques. Alternatively, give paper quilling a shot to make a three-dimensional card. It’s not as difficult as it looks!
Paper Quilling Christmas Cards
Date: Dec 4 (Monday)
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Venue: Bukit Timah CC
Course fees: $20 for two persons (M) and $30 for two persons (NM)
Cost of materials: $7 for two persons
Brush Lettering
Date: Dec 14 (Thursday)
Time: 2pm to 3.30pm
Venue: Tampines Central CC
Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)
Cost of materials: $10 for two persons
Make your own winter wonderland
It’s summer all-year round in Singapore, but you can bring a little winter to your home this Christmas by making your own snow globe with recycled materials. Fuchun CC’s snow globe-making class will include a scientific lesson on seasons and precipitation, making the creative process an educational one too.
Have a Scienc-y Christmas! Snow Globe Making
Date: Dec 1 (Friday)
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Venue: Fuchun CC
Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)
Cost of materials: $10 for two persons
Snow Globe Craft
Date: Dec 10 (Sunday)
Time: 1pm to 2.30pm
Venue: Teck Ghee CC
Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)
Cost of materials: $8 for two persons
Unusual Christmas decor
Add some pizzazz to your usual Christmas decorations to spruce up your home. Turn mason jars into decorative items to add some festive cheer to your house. Or make your own Christmas tree decorations using materials such as styrofoam cones, yarn, and bells.
Sculptural Stringed X’mas Tree
Date: Dec 16 (Saturday)
Time: 2pm to 3.30pm
Venue: Ayer Rajah CC
Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)
Cost of materials: $10 for two persons
Mason X’mas Jars
Date: Dec 22 (Friday)
Time: 11am to 12.30pm
Venue: Fuchun CC
Course fees: $34 for two persons (M) and $44 for two persons (NM)
Bake sweet treats
What’s Christmas without some delightful treats for your tummy? Try your hand at baking a giant cookie, preparing the icing, and learning the art of piping. Or opt to make handcrafted bear cookies, using all-natural recipes free from food additives.
X’mas Cookie with Decorative Icing
Date: Dec 9 (Saturday)
Time: 7pm to 10pm
Venue: Thomson CC
Course fees: $50 for two persons (M) and $55 for two persons (NM)
Handcrafted Bear Cookies
Date: Dec 17 (Sunday)
Time: 10am to 1pm
Venue: Bukit Panjang CC
Course fees: $38 for two persons (M) and $48 for two persons (NM)
Ingredient fees: $12 for two persons
Give the gift of creativity
Sometimes, the best presents are not store-bought, but made with your own hands. This festive season, learn to craft your own Christmas puppets made from sticks and paper bags. From reindeer to snowmen and Santa Claus, you will have enough to populate a whole festive-themed diorama. You can also make holiday-themed stamps carved from foam sheets.
Carve-Stamp Making
Date: Dec 1 (Friday)
Time: 2.30pm to 5.30pm
Venue: Queenstown CC
Course fees: $45 for two persons (M) and $55 for two persons (NM)
Cost of materials: $5
X’mas Puppets
Date: Dec 13 (Wednesday)
Time: 11am to 12.30pm
Venue: Yuhua CC
Course fees: $25 for two persons (M*) and $35 for two persons (NM*)
Cost of materials: $10 for two persons
* M: Passion Card Member; NM: Passion Card Non-member
To view the entire series of courses available under the PA Junior Xplorers, log on to www.onepa.sg and search for “School Holidays Series”.