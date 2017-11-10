10 fun ways to get into the Christmas spirit with family

The People’s Association (PA) is offering specially curated courses to encourage parents to spend time bonding with their children as part of the PA Junior Xplorers’ School Holidays Series initiative.

With over 2,000 parent-child and children’s classes available at Community Centres/Clubs (CCs) island-wide, spending meaningful family time while learning a new skill has never been easier.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the courses to get you and your child into the festive spirit.

Creative festive cards



PHOTO: ISTOCK



An e-card may be just a click away, but a handmade festive greeting card is personal and heartfelt. Make your own Christmas cards to give away or string them to decorate your home. Pick up the basics of watercolour and brush lettering, or attempt more advanced lettering templates and watercolour blending techniques. Alternatively, give paper quilling a shot to make a three-dimensional card. It’s not as difficult as it looks!

Paper Quilling Christmas Cards

Date: Dec 4 (Monday)

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Venue: Bukit Timah CC

Course fees: $20 for two persons (M) and $30 for two persons (NM)

Cost of materials: $7 for two persons

Brush Lettering

Date: Dec 14 (Thursday)

Time: 2pm to 3.30pm

Venue: Tampines Central CC

Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)

Cost of materials: $10 for two persons

Make your own winter wonderland



PHOTO: ISTOCK



It’s summer all-year round in Singapore, but you can bring a little winter to your home this Christmas by making your own snow globe with recycled materials. Fuchun CC’s snow globe-making class will include a scientific lesson on seasons and precipitation, making the creative process an educational one too.

Have a Scienc-y Christmas! Snow Globe Making

Date: Dec 1 (Friday)

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Venue: Fuchun CC

Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)

Cost of materials: $10 for two persons

Snow Globe Craft

Date: Dec 10 (Sunday)

Time: 1pm to 2.30pm

Venue: Teck Ghee CC

Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)

Cost of materials: $8 for two persons

Unusual Christmas decor



PHOTO: ISTOCK



Add some pizzazz to your usual Christmas decorations to spruce up your home. Turn mason jars into decorative items to add some festive cheer to your house. Or make your own Christmas tree decorations using materials such as styrofoam cones, yarn, and bells.

Sculptural Stringed X’mas Tree

Date: Dec 16 (Saturday)

Time: 2pm to 3.30pm

Venue: Ayer Rajah CC

Course fees: $30 for two persons (M) and $40 for two persons (NM)

Cost of materials: $10 for two persons

Mason X’mas Jars

Date: Dec 22 (Friday)

Time: 11am to 12.30pm

Venue: Fuchun CC

Course fees: $34 for two persons (M) and $44 for two persons (NM)

Bake sweet treats



PHOTO: ISTOCK



What’s Christmas without some delightful treats for your tummy? Try your hand at baking a giant cookie, preparing the icing, and learning the art of piping. Or opt to make handcrafted bear cookies, using all-natural recipes free from food additives.

X’mas Cookie with Decorative Icing

Date: Dec 9 (Saturday)

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Venue: Thomson CC

Course fees: $50 for two persons (M) and $55 for two persons (NM)

Handcrafted Bear Cookies

Date: Dec 17 (Sunday)

Time: 10am to 1pm

Venue: Bukit Panjang CC

Course fees: $38 for two persons (M) and $48 for two persons (NM)

Ingredient fees: $12 for two persons

Give the gift of creativity



PHOTO: ISTOCK



Sometimes, the best presents are not store-bought, but made with your own hands. This festive season, learn to craft your own Christmas puppets made from sticks and paper bags. From reindeer to snowmen and Santa Claus, you will have enough to populate a whole festive-themed diorama. You can also make holiday-themed stamps carved from foam sheets.

Carve-Stamp Making

Date: Dec 1 (Friday)

Time: 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Venue: Queenstown CC

Course fees: $45 for two persons (M) and $55 for two persons (NM)

Cost of materials: $5

X’mas Puppets

Date: Dec 13 (Wednesday)

Time: 11am to 12.30pm

Venue: Yuhua CC

Course fees: $25 for two persons (M*) and $35 for two persons (NM*)

Cost of materials: $10 for two persons

* M: Passion Card Member; NM: Passion Card Non-member

To view the entire series of courses available under the PA Junior Xplorers, log on to www.onepa.sg and search for “School Holidays Series”.