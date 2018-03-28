Our future lies in renewable energies, not oil and gas

I read Mr Manoraj Rajathurai's letter (Singapore must stay on top of oil and gas game; March 27) with great frustration.

In countless debates on energy and climate change, oil and gas have long been identified as the main culprits for our increasingly warmer planet. It is troubling that we still have advocates for a dinosaur-era fuel source.

If Singapore is to stay competitive globally, we should leverage our culture of innovation and human expertise to develop more efficient ways of capturing, generating, storing and distributing renewable energies.

Adam Reutens-Tan