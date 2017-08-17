Zebra crossings need to be made safer

It is time the Land Transport Authority started making zebra crossings safer in Singapore.

One way this could be done is by giving advanced notice in the form of some signage way before the zebra crossings. Also, roads leading to and around the zebra crossings could have better lighting.

Many zebra crossings are located a short distance after a turn from a major road, so ample notice must be given before it is too late.

While it is impossible to eradicate accidents, such measures could save precious lives.

Law Cher Khiam