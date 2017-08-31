Youngsters will benefit much from going abroad

It is heartening to read that Singaporeans now have more opportunities to experience living and working in Australia (2 S'poreans chase Aussie dreams with new visa; Aug 24).

This is consistent with calls for our young to be curious and to develop resilience by getting overseas work experience. It is also an opportunity for local businesses to internationalise.

Our young would indeed do well to venture out. This would enable them to acquire valuable industry-specific skills and develop cultural sensitivity, robust habits of the mind and desirable personal traits.

There's probably no better way to get all that and more than from as expansive an experience as working and living overseas.

This Work and Holiday visa scheme will, no doubt, augment the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and, together with the already robust trade and investment flows between Singapore and Australia, further strengthen ties and enable both countries to collaborate even more deeply and impactfully.

Woon Wee Min