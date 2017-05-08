Yet another reason to return trays at food centres

Dining in some hawker centres can be a health hazard, if my experience at the one at Block 16, Bedok South Road is an indication.

There were pigeons perched on the signs above some of the food stalls, while other birds were flying above diners or feeding on morsels of food under the tables.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) should step up their enforcement action against those who feed pigeons.

Studies have shown that many viruses are found in the droppings of infected birds.

Direct contact with infected poultry or surfaces and objects contaminated by their droppings is a major cause of human infection.

Everyone at food centres, coffee shops and open-air eating places should play their part by clearing the trays after meals and putting them in the tray return stations.

The cleaners should also be told to quickly dispose of leftovers at the tray return stations.

Is anything being done to control the bird nuisance?

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan