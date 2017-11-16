Will Sota now consider less academically inclined students?

I applaud School of the Arts (Sota) for its efforts to take in students from a wide background (Sota sees results in bid to widen its pool of students; Nov 13).

But it is not clear if this means that students who are less academically inclined also stand a chance of being admitted into Sota's programmes.

I recall that in the early days of Sota, students who had artistic talent that were non-mainstream, such as hip-hop dance and other art forms, were given due consideration for admission.

Although this report suggests that the focus is on talent I am sure many parents want to be assured that students who have less then sterling academic results will not be excluded from consideration.

Charles Tee