Why make it so tedious to give the Govt feedback?

Why does the system to respond to a government request for public feedback on Budget 2018 have to be so complicated?

The search for where to start begins with one accessing the government website Reach, then moving through the various sections that are listed in the hope of finding the correct one.

One then gets directed to the registration page, after which he is requested to register via Facebook, which is not part of the government machinery.

Besides, why is having a Facebook account necessary in giving feedback to the Government?

Is Reach not good enough?

If the Government wants feedback, then it should stop making the process so tedious, as it will only put off those who are genuinely interested in doing so.

Denis Distant