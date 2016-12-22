Why Little India is such a draw

I have been a regular visitor to Little India since the 1970s ("Little India isn't messy - it's authentic"; Dec 19).

When I was a young child, my parents would take me there to worship at the temples along Serangoon Road.

There are many beautiful places to visit in Little India. Singapore's other religions are also represented here, such as Sakya Muni Buddha Gaya Temple, the stunning Taoist Leong San See Temple, the Abdul Gafoor Mosque, and several churches.

I have always been mesmerised by the tranquillity of the environment. My monthly trips then were memorable ones.

Today, I am the one who takes my family to Little India, a buzzing historic area that showcases the best of Singapore's Indian community, from the vibrant culture to the incredible shopping.

Walking along Serangoon Road and the neighbouring streets, one sees people from all walks of life.

During the Deepavali festival and Pongal, there are joyous celebrations to observe as the Indian community gathers in unity to mark the occasions.

Every Sunday without fail, my wife and I will visit Tekka Market, a wet market where one can find an incredible array of products and hard-to-find ingredients.

As we wander through Little India, it often feels as though I am in India. One of the most vibrant and colourful parts of Singapore, the area houses bustling shops selling everything from gold jewellery to CDs, cheap clothing and souvenirs.

The restaurants along Race Course Road are popular with local residents and tourists alike, who flock there in search of good quality curry dishes.

This also the place where Indian workers gather every Sunday to meet their friends and to hang out.

Little India is a Singapore icon whose fame has spread to many countries via word of mouth from tourists who have been here.

