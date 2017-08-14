Why is it not smart to keep machines for cash top-ups?

While I agree that going cashless will be no big problem for most people most of the time (Drive to go cashless on public transport; Aug 12), the Land Transport Authority should consider students and tourists who do not have usable bank accounts, or people who forget to bring along their ATM cards.

Why make travelling difficult for these people?

It was reported that service agents will be deployed to help commuters switch to using the general ticketing machines, which accept cash. However, these machines will not accept cash by 2020.

While I understand the manpower rationale given in stopping cash top-ups of travel cards at passenger service centres, is it not smart also to keep the machine options for cash top-ups open?

Tan Peng Boon