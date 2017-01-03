What the world needs now is good global leadership

Many nations deem 2017 a year with slow economic growth and many uncertainties and potential dangers on other fronts.

In some world leaders' New Year messages, one can hardly find any wishes to achieve better international relations or aspirations to resolve existing discord or conflicts among nations peacefully.

Many messages are quite inward-looking, with some even blended with a strong nationalistic flavour.

World leaders missed the opportunity to extend goodwill and friendship to other nations, especially to those with whom they have outstanding issues or conflicts of interest.

After World War II, numerous international and regional institutions and organisations were formed to foster peace and cooperation in many frontiers, such as the United Nations and its many affiliations, and regional unions such as the European Union and Asean.

Unforeseen disruptive developments last year caused disarray in some of these organisations and unions, such as the Brexit incident to the EU.

In the Western Pacific, we have our own tensions and risks to take care of.

Smaller nations in the region have to search for new ways to accommodate the two giants - the United States and China. Russia, Japan and India are also eager to play a more influential role.

This year may see many of the world's problems and regional issues reaching a make-or-break point. It is a critical year to prevent these situations from turning worse or getting to the point of no return.

The world's fate now depends on the wisdom and competence of a few world leaders.

These leaders could pull apart and split the world into factions, the result of which is a disintegrated and more chaotic world.

Or they could pull nations together to resolve disputes peacefully, and cooperate to generate more benefits for all.

Superpowers, in particular, should not just busy themselves with pursuing national interests, but work together to lead the world. They could play a crucial role in formulating a collective vision or direction for the world for the next one or two decades.

At a time when the world is facing so many uncertainties and potential conflicts, good global leadership is needed more than ever before.

Albert Ng Ya Ken