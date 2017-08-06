What recourse is there for cab passengers taken for a ride?

Recently, on a rainy day, I decided to take a taxi from Parkway Parade to Laguna Park.

Usually, taxi drivers will make a U-turn at the top of Marine Parade Road and travel down that road.

But in this instance, the driver drove into Amber Road, took the East Coast Parkway, then used the Bedok exit to get to Laguna Park.

Perhaps he mistook me for a visitor to Singapore, as I was wearing a kurta, and decided to show me the sights.

There is much concern and publicity when taxi drivers are cheated by passengers (More taxi fare cheats despite stiff penalties; Aug 3).

But what recourse do passengers have against taxi drivers who take them for a ride?

Sivasubramaniam Rajasundram