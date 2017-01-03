What a role model Schooling is

Many children can learn a thing or two from Singapore's Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

He is a world champion, but there is not a hint of arrogance about him.

He pursued his dreams, with much sacrifice and discipline, and made them come true. Yet he remains humble and does not let fame go to this head.

Even in his "thank you" speech, he attributed his success not to himself but to his coaches, his friends, his family and his country.

A lot of credit goes to his parents May and Colin Schooling for bringing up such a well-adjusted and sensible young man.

He is certainly a role model for students.

Sophia Tay (Ms)