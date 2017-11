The man who molested the maid was sentenced to jail for 14 months and two weeks (Employer jailed for sexually abusing maid; Nov 3).

But was the employer (the wife of the molester) taken to task in court?

She not only concealed the crime committed by her husband, but also did not render any assistance to the victim.

A strong signal must be sent by the court that her actions - destroying the note, sacking the maid and sending her away - make her complicit in the crime.

Vicky Chong (Madam)