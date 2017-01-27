Vacuum-pack food to cut wastage

While the article "Cut wastage by freezing leftover food for stocks and stir-fry" (Dec 27, 2016) touches on a good idea, there are other ways to avoid wastage.

One would be to vacuum-pack raw food so that it can last longer.

Supermarkets should vacuum-pack the food or insist that their suppliers do so because sealing the food extends its shelf life by as much as three times longer.

Consumers can save money by buying food in bulk. The packaging also makes it easier for the food to be kept or frozen for use later.

Supermarkets will save money as the food will not spoil so quickly and this could even lead to lower prices.

Vacuum-wrapping food, including dairy products, is common among supermarkets in Britain and the United States.

Francis Cheng