US should share the stage with China

I agree with the observations by Professor Keyu Jin that the West has wrongly inferred that China wants to be a superpower to rival the United States (The party's over, long live the CCP; Nov 7).

For nearly 40 years since the US and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations, the two sides have been moving forward steadily, despite some twists and turns.

The US should drop the containment idea against China's peaceful rise and begin to see the true facet of friendship from the world's largest developing country, which has been working and cooperating in political, economic, military, cultural, regional and international affairs.

The US and China have formed one of the most important relationships in the world, where both should cooperate and share the stage to maintain peace and prosperity for the global community.

It is clear that China has pursued a path of peaceful development, different from countries vying for hegemony to revive military power.

The priority of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is to restructure the 86-million member organisation to reinforce its foundation with reform and stricter disciplinary rules.

With its fantastic economic power and created wealth under the CCP, China has tackled poverty and corruption.

Since its opening up by Deng Xiaoping and after the implementation of reforms, China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty over the last 40 years.

President Xi Jinping's unprecedented anti-corruption campaign to remove over 1.5 million corrupt party officials has realigned the government and people towards a new era of modernity and prosperity.

The 30,000-word report of the 19th National Congress has clearly presented the direction of China's future development with steady growth and a bigger role on the world stage.

By 2050, the US would appreciate who is the real threat among its friends.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi