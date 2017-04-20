Uphold by-laws to weed out vandalism in new estates

I totally agree with Mr Chin Kee Thou about ads in lifts (No free ads in HDB lifts, please; April 14).

In new HDB estates, opportunistic salesmen and renovation contractors stick all sorts of fliers on walls, lifts and in the common areas.

This indiscriminate pasting of notices and ads defaces walls and lifts, and makes the new HDB blocks look rundown. It is clearly vandalism of public property.

I have been asking the town council to act but to no avail.

Under the Town Councils Act (Chapter 329A), town councils are expected to uphold the by-laws.

All the contact details of these opportunists are on the ads or fliers.

Why is no action being taken against these vandals who show blatant disregard for the law?

Loong Chik Tong