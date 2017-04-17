Unattended bag at airport arrival hall: Police reply

We thank Mr Lau Chi Sheng for his feedback and his vigilance in helping to keep Singapore safe and secure (Security not taken seriously enough at Changi Airport; Forum Online, April 12).

We agree that the officers should have dealt with the unattended bag at the arrival hall immediately.

The Airport Police will work with the relevant airport agencies to reinforce the need for all staff and officers to be vigilant and responsive, especially in today's security climate.

Simon Ng (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force