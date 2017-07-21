Turn underused RC offices into study centres

Published
56 min ago

I have noticed that most residents' committee offices open only once or twice a week, for a couple of hours in the evening. At other times, they are closed.

Given that these community spaces are underused, it may be a good idea to turn them into more engaging spaces, such as learning or study centres.

There have been many reports of customers at fast-food joints and cafes being exasperated by seat-hogging students, who strew their books, lecture notes and stationery all over the place.

Opening up the residents' committee offices can also promote neighbourliness among the young in the neighbourhood.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

