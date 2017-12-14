Train bus drivers to pull up correctly at bus stops

For the past seven weeks, I have been picking my elderly mother up from the bus stop.

On many occasions, I noticed that the bus driver did not park up close to the kerb and elderly people like my mother had to struggle by stretching their legs to get onto the bus stop.

In some cases, they have had to get off on the road and step up onto the kerb at the bus stop.

Some drivers are considerate, but others are not. I have told my mother to alight at the front of the bus as, almost always, the gap between the bus door and the kerb is narrower at the front.

I live in London and take public buses regularly and I have noticed that this gap between the bus and kerb is not an issue there.

London bus companies including ComfortDelGro UK - our very own Singapore company - have trained their drivers to pull up at bus stops well and both the elderly and others are able to alight from the bus onto the bus stop with ease.

With a growing ageing population, our bus companies should train their drivers to pull up at at bus stops to minimise this kerb distance.

Jaswinder Kaur (Ms)