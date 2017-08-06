Toilet locked inadvertently from the inside

We empathise with Mr Tan Toh Peng's concerns (Locking handicapped toilet prevents needed use; Forum Online, Aug 2).

The handicapped toilet in question was occupied by another shopper at that time.

Our housekeeping staff eventually helped Mr Tan's daughter unlock and access the children's restroom, after discovering that it had been locked inadvertently from the inside, probably by the last user.

We assure shoppers that our mall adopts strict housekeeping protocol. Restroom keys are kept by cleaning supervisors, who exercise discretion in using the keys when the need arises, such as in this case.

Mary Sim (Ms)

Head

Service Quality Management

Ion Orchard