Timely to start service that helps seniors with finances

With a fast growing ageing population that might see more seniors becoming mentally incapacitated, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) must be lauded for developing the Community Kin Service (Social workers can get powers to manage seniors' finances, and Touch staff are like family, says 85-year-old widow; both on Nov 30).

It is for people who are unable to make decisions on their finances.

Everyone stands a chance of developing mental illness, but that figure is expected to go up amid global challenges, uncertainties and rising costs.

It is always a challenge to leave money in the hands of people or organisations we are unfamiliar with, but with the safeguards that have been put in place by MSF, seniors aged 60 and above can be assured that their money is in safe hands.

Raymond Anthony Fernando