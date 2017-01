Since the start of the extension of the MRT line at Tanah Merah to Changi Airport, the number of overseas commuters has increased dramatically.

These foreign commuters take up space on the trains with their luggage.

In Hong Kong and Seoul, tourists can take airport limousine buses. It would be wonderful if such an option could be introduced here as it is a win-win situation for tourists and local commuters.

Bai Zhongkai