Time to ease quota for hiring foreign workers

The Government has been tightening hiring quotas for foreign workers over the past few years. This, despite a continued high demand for this group of workers.

Companies hire foreign workers because people in Singapore just do not want to do this kind of work, regardless of pay.

Not only has the education level of Singaporeans gone up, but also, people here no longer worry about putting food on the table anymore.

The Government has been encouraging companies to turn to technology to address the manpower issues, but for some of these jobs, there is just no alternative to manpower.

It is time the Government starts easing the foreign worker quota. It can be done selectively in areas where companies have no alternatives to using foreign workers.

Donovan Sum See Wei