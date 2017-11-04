Tie-up allows CCs to provide better gym facilities

We thank Mr Terence Lim for his feedback on gyms at community clubs (Why are gyms at CCs private?; Nov 2).

CCs partner private operators to offer better services to residents.

Private gym operators are able to offer professional expertise, up-to-date equipment as well as fitness and training programmes.

Many of these gyms also operate 24 hours to cater to those who are unable to visit the gyms during the CC opening hours.

These gyms offer various price structures, ranging from per entry to flexible packages.

All residents are welcome to sign up with the gyms.

We will continue to work with our partners and the community to offer a variety of programmes to meet the different needs and interests of residents.

Karen Hoe (Ms)

Director (Grassroots Development & Planning Division) for Chief Executive Director

People's Association