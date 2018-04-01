Teachers, soldiers should be granted free parking perk

It is deplorable that the Government is imposing parking fees in schools and army camps (Parking fees for teachers to kick in from August, March 27; and Season parking fees to apply at six more military camps, bases, March 28).

First, schools and army camps are not public places. They are usually guarded and closed off to the public, so not everybody can enter and park for free.

These parking spaces are meant for staff and, therefore, should have no market value, even if they are located near public amenities.

Second, teachers and army personnel are civil servants who educate our children and protect our country.

Are they not worth our respect that we have to charge them parking fees in the institutions where they work?

If free parking on these premises are considered perks or privileges, then I, for one, am agreeable to letting them have these perks.

After all, teachers sacrifice their time to educate our next generation and impart knowledge to our children. Army personnel may even have to sacrifice their lives in times of conflict.

I am also curious as to who gets to keep the money collected from these institutions, and what it will be used for.

I urge the Government to reconsider this issue.

Danny Tseng