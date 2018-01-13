Talking about leadership easier than executing it

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing gave an impressive speech on leadership on Thursday (Each generation of leaders must earn trust, says Chan Chun Sing; Jan 12).

But whether he will be able to deliver what he said in this "textbook" case of good political leadership is yet to be seen.

Does he have enough time to show these qualities sufficiently to convince the people that he is worthy of being appointed the next prime minister of Singapore by the next general election, if not sooner?

The answer to this question is what most citizens, especially the older ones, are looking for.

The older generation knows from experience that words are easy but results are hard to deliver.

As a senior citizen, I wish him well and congratulate Mr Chan for speaking up about the type of political leadership qualities the 4th generation prime minister must possess.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)