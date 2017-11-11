Take action against bike vandals, thieves

Every day, I cannot help but notice the number of shared bicycles in the neighbourhood which has had locks destroyed and then removed.

These bicycles are the property of bicycle-sharing companies such as ofo or Mobike.

What I find especially galling is the impunity the bicycle riders display, nonchalantly riding around the neighbourhood on an item that has not only been vandalised, but which obviously has also been stolen.

Such behaviour, if left unchecked or even ignored, will only encourage others to do likewise since nothing is being done and there are no repercussions.

I urge the authorities to take immediate crime enforcement action before the situation gets out of hand or spirals out of control.

Simon Owen Khoo