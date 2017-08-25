Tag crocs with tracking devices to monitor them

There have been several reports of crocodile sightings along the shorelines of Pasir Ris and Changi recently (Crocodile sighted twice in Changi Beach Park area; Aug 25).

The National Parks Board has said that the crocodiles were likely estuarine crocodiles, or saltwater crocodiles, and warning signs have been posted.

While many of us want to embrace biodiversity in our country, the safety of people must always come first.

Beaches in Singapore are popular with the young and old, specially on weekends and during the school holidays. Although many frolic in shallow waters, there are also swimmers and canoeists who venture out into deeper waters.

We may not be able to prevent crocodiles from swimming into Singapore waters but measures can be taken to keep them in check. We must do so before there is a tragedy.

Trapping them and releasing them into the waters at Sungei Buloh might not help in the long term.

However, the recently sighted crocodiles have not done anything that warrants them being killed.

All the sightings may even have been of the same crocodile looking for a safe, suitable habitat, with access to food.

Perhaps, scientists and researchers could tag these reptiles with tracking devices so that the proper authorities can be alerted if they enter an area where they could pose a threat to humans.

It is not easy to find a solution that offers protection to humans and is respectful towards nature.

But the situation needs to be addressed while the number of crocodiles is still small.

Lee Pyn Pyn (Madam)