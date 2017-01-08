Surprise land acquisition suggests lack of planning

I am extremely perturbed by the seeming lack of proper planning in the acquisition of Raffles Country Club for the high-speed rail project ("Second golf club to make way for high-speed rail"; Jan 5).

I imagine that for such a massive project, a masterplan would have been in place. This plan would have details on the siting of the railway and all the related facilities.

Hence, when Jurong Country Club was gazetted for acquisition in 2015, the same should have been done to Raffles Country Club.

When Jurong Country Club was acquired, some of its members joined Raffles Country Club, as the membership price was affordable and, being situated in the west too, it is familiar territory.

For these people, it is a double whammy.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan