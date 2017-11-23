Steps taken to attract more into technical line

We thank Mr Lim Chee Khiam for his letter (Improve image of technical workers; Nov 6).

It is true that more needs to be done to build a strong, sustainable core of technical professionals to prepare Singapore's key industry sectors for the future.

Many factors currently deter technically-inclined students from embarking on a technical professional path or existing technicians in staying in their jobs.

Apart from image, they might ponder over employment and career advancement prospects, even if they have an aptitude for this profession.

As the national society of engineers in Singapore, The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) recognises and values technicians as a key part of the entire high-tech value chain and of our engineering community.

IES strives to provide technicians with continuing professional development opportunities to update and enhance their capabilities and skill-sets.

We also work towards certifying technicians in different industries to differentiate their professional competence.

For example, we recently teamed up with various stakeholders to introduce a new certification for bus technicians, to enhance their employability and prepare them for emerging technological advancements.

We also hope to continue to work with both the public and private sectors to develop well-defined and progressive career paths and improve remuneration for technicians.

Our goal is to show the exciting opportunities and prospects in a technical career and attract those who are interested.

Edwin Khew Teck Fook

President

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore