Step up measures against those who do not clean up after their dogs

It is annoying that one is not able to walk on the streets here without having to watch out for dog faeces these days.

What has become of the joy of a leisurely stroll without having to negotiate this inconvenience?

There is also the cleanliness and hygiene issue to be considered.

Dog faeces attract flies and germs, and can spread diseases if left to fester.

Their unsightly appearance on our paths and grass patches should not be tolerated in a city-state that prides itself on its cleanliness.

More can be done to catch those who do not clean up after their dogs, such as by installing more closed-circuit television cameras. Such culprits should be exposed and fined as well.

If a dog owner truly loves his pet, why not clean up after it?

Manoraj Rajathurai