Stagger lunch breaks to ease seat crunch at food centres

One contributing factor to the "choping" culture in Singapore is that most, if not all, office workers are released for lunch at the same time - 1pm.

If we stagger the lunch break - at noon, 1pm and 1.30pm - the lunchtime crowd can be spread out and there should be enough tables and seats.

Choping has led to disputes. It boils down to the shallow mentality of a minority of Singaporeans.

Space at hawker centres is scarce during the lunch hour, so we should show consideration to the person holding a bowl of hot noodles or soup and offer him a seat, even if there is only one available at the table.

Let this mindset spread, and in time to come, the choping culture can hopefully be eradicated.

Neo Poh Goon