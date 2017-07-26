S'pore must remain shining example of racial harmony

Racism stems from ignorance, and it is present even in some of the most progressive countries in the world. But we must not tolerate it here in Singapore (Racial Harmony Day: 20 years on; July 23).

Our nation has come a long way since the 1950s and 1960s, with all the races living together in peace and harmony.

Could all this be shattered by a single incident, a terrorist act for example?

Could this adversely affect the relations we have slowly and painfully built?

It is good to see our Prime Minister showing the way by meeting the people of various faiths.

Singapore is a shining example of race relations. This has added greatly to the country's stability and is something that other countries can learn and draw inspiration from.

It is important for us to stay this way if our nation is to continue to advance, flourish and move to the next level.

Manoraj Rajathurai