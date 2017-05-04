Something needs to be done about noise problem

I raised the problem of construction noise in a letter in early April but have yet to get a response from the authorities (Do more to cut down construction noise; April 9).

Since then, the issue of noise has been brought up twice (Sounds awful: Can't sleep, can't talk because of noise; April 23, and Reckless to be deaf to noise pollution; May 3).

Public-sector contractors seem to show scant regard for the well-being of residents.

To ensure that high standards of site management prevail, we might need to create a body like that in Britain - the Considerate Constructors Scheme, an initiative that drives best practices in construction, particularly where it impacts the public.

Loong Chik Tong