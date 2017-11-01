SMRT chairman, HR differ on job vacancies

On Oct 23, SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming announced that he was looking for 200 railway engineers, and he welcomed mid-career professionals to join the team (SMRT to form special inspection teams, hire more rail engineers; Oct 24).

As a mid-career professional, I was delighted to hear the news.

Armed with my resume, I went to SMRT's main office in North Bridge Road the following day, only to be told by the human resource personnel that they did not have the listing of jobs, and that I should look at Jobstreet, where the vacancies are published from time to time.

Why is there a disconnect between what the chairman announced and what is happening on the ground?

Yeo Thiam Weng