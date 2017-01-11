Situation for abused foreign workers improved but could be better

It is good to hear that there has been some improvement in the time taken to bring closure to cases where foreign workers were mistreated by their employers here in Singapore ("Swifter justice for abused foreign workers"; Jan 9).

However, the situation could perhaps be described as going from "deplorable" to "terrible" in degree.

Imagine going to another country to work in order to support your family back home, being abused while there and, when finally speaking out, being unable to work and unable to return home.

Surely these workers, who are the supposed victims, could be placed with another employer until their case is heard.

The fact that there are more than 10 reports a month of abuse suggests that the problem may be more prevalent than realised.

Duncan Richard Urquhart